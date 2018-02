Taiwanese military personnel fires from a UH-60M helicopter during the Helicopter Landing Training and All-Out Defense Demonstration in Taipei, Taiwan, Dec. 14, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

A military helicopter with six people on board was missing after taking off from Orquideas island, east of Taiwan, Taiwan's Ministry of Interior said Tuesday.

The US-made "Black Hawk" helicopter was an emergency medical flight and is feared to have crashed in the Pacific Ocean on Monday night.