Shootings in Rio de Janeiro have increased by 40 percent in the six months that the Brazilian military has been responsible for public safety here, while deaths in incidents involving the security forces are at a 30-year high, according to a study released Thursday.

Since mid-February, when President Michel Temer ordered the army to intervene in Rio de Janeiro state, as many as 736 people have died in raids, while an additional 2,617 have been victims of homicide.