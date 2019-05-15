Mohammad Naji al-Asam, a leader of the opposition Coalition for Freedom and Change movement speaks during a press conference in Khartoum, Sudan, May 14, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/STRINGER

Mohammad Naji al-Asam(L), Khalid Omar Yussef (C), and Faisal Babeker (R) leaders of the opposition Coalition for Freedom and Change movement speaks during a press conference in Khartoum, Sudan, May 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

The military junta ruling Sudan and an opposition protest movement, the Declaration of Freedom and Change Forces, early on Wednesday agreed a three-year transition period for the east African country and said that the "final agreement" would be announced in less than 24 hours.

Yasser Atta, a member of the Transitional Military Council that has ruled since long-time president Omar al-Bashir was overthrown last month, told a joint press conference that they had "agreed on a transitional period of three years" and that "the agreement will be completed fully within 24 hours in a way that it meets the people's aspirations".