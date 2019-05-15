The military junta ruling Sudan and an opposition protest movement, the Declaration of Freedom and Change Forces, early on Wednesday agreed a three-year transition period for the east African country and said that the "final agreement" would be announced in less than 24 hours.
Yasser Atta, a member of the Transitional Military Council that has ruled since long-time president Omar al-Bashir was overthrown last month, told a joint press conference that they had "agreed on a transitional period of three years" and that "the agreement will be completed fully within 24 hours in a way that it meets the people's aspirations".