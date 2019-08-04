The military junta ruling Sudan and an opposition protest movement, Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC), on Sunday signed a preliminary constitutional agreement that will govern the country's transitional period.
The deputy head of the Transitional Military Council (TMC), Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, also known as Hemedti, and opposition representative, Ahmed Rabie, signed the declaration in an event held in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, which was attended by mediators from Ethiopia and the African Union (AU).