Myanmar Senior General Min Aung Hlaing (C), inspects troops during a parade commemorating the 73rd Armed Forces Day in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Mar. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/HEIN HTET

Myanmar military fighter jets fly overhead as they perform in a parade held in commemoration of the 73rd Armed Forces Day in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Mar. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/HEIN HTET

Myanmar military soldiers march during a parade commemorating the 73rd Armed Forces Day in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Mar. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/HEIN HTET

Myanmar Navy Seals descend from helicopters as military soldiers take part in a parade held in commemoration of the 73rd Armed Forces Day in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Mar. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/HEIN HTET

Myanmar soldiers march during a parade commemorating the 73rd Armed Forces Day in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Mar. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/HEIN HTET

The Myanmar army held a parade on Tuesday in the capital city Naypyidaw to mark the 73rd Armed Forces Day, formerly known as Resistance Day, commemorating the day that Burma began its resistance against Imperial Japan in 1945.

Myanmar's Commander-in-Chief, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing reviewed and inspected troops from various branches of the country's defence services.