epa06985915 Malaysia King's Sultan Muhammad V (2-L), Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad (L), Deputy Prime Minsiter Wan Azizah Wan Ismail (2-R), and People's Justice Party's (PKR) de-facto leader Anwar Ibrahim (R) look on during the Independence Day celebrations in Putrajaya, Malaysia, Aug. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Royal Malaysian Army soldiers march in formation during the Independence Day celebrations in Putrajaya, Malaysia, Aug. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Malaysian celebrated the 61st anniversary of its independence from British colonial rule on Friday with a military parade in Putrajaya, just outside the capital Kuala Lumpur.

The event was presided over by Malaysian King Sultan Muhammad V, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, Deputy Prime Minister Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, and People's Justice Party's (PKR) de-facto leader Anwar Ibrahim, who were seated on a spectators' stand watching a military procession along with thousands of onlookers, according to an epa-efe photographer.