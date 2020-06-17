A screengrab of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern addressing the media in the Bay of Plenty, New Zealand, 09 December 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/DANIEL HICKS NO ARCHIVING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

New Zealand's prime minister ordered a top defense official on Wednesday to manage COVID-19 isolation facilities and monitor borders after a "failure of the system" in which two overseas arrivals were able to leave quarantine and later tested positive for the virus.

Jacinda Ardern, whose government has been praised for its early, strict and effective response to the pandemic, adopted the measure after reports emerged that two women, who had arrived in New Zealand from the United Kingdom on June 7, traveled some 650 kilometers (404 miles) from Auckland to Wellington without completing the mandatory 14-day quarantine or undergoing COVID-19 testing. EFE-EPA