People walk on a pontoon bridge to offer prayers at the Sangam, the confluence of three of the holiest rivers in Hindu mythology, the Ganga, the Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati, during Kumbh Mela in Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh, Jan.14, 2019. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

Millions of Hindu pilgrims gathered in India's eastern city of Allahabad on Tuesday to take holy bath in icy cold river waters and kick start the largest religious gathering in the world.

Over the next nearly six weeks, millions more will attend the festival of Kumbh - also the oldest religious congregations - that will continue till Mar.4.