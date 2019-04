Indonesian presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto (C) greets supporters shortly after he cast his ballot at a polling center at Bojong Koneng Village in Bogor, Indonesia, Apr. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

Indonesia's Incumbent President from the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP) Joko Widodo (L) and his wife Iriana (R) cast their votes during the general election at a polling station in Jakarta, Indonesia, Apr. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

An Indonesian blind woman casts her vote during the general election at a polling station in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Apr. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/DEDI SINUHAJI

An Indonesian woman is assisted by election officials wearing traditional costume during the general election at a polling station in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, Apr. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/BOY TRIHARDJANTO

An Indonesian man casts his vote during the general election at a polling station with traditional decorations in Solo, Central Java, Indonesia, Apr. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALI LUTFI

Indonesians gather at a polling station during the general election in Depok, West Java Indonesia, Apr. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

The finger of a mentally disabled Indonesian man is marked with ink with the aid of an election officer after he voted during the general election at a polling station in Jakarta, Indonesia, Apr. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Millions of Indonesians queued up outside voting booths peacefully on Wednesday to elect the next president of the world's third largest democracy.

The top two contenders for the post are current President Joko Widodo and former army general Prabowo Subianto.