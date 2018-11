Devotees stand in queues to pay obeisance at the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple, the holiest of Sikh shrines, on the 549th birth anniversary of the first Sikh Guru, or master Sri Guru, Nanak Dev Ji, in Amritsar, India, Nov. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

A Sikh man sprinkles holy water on his head as he baths in the sacred pond at the Golden Temple, the holiest of Sikh shrines, on the 549th birth anniversary of the first Sikh Guru, or master Sri Guru, Nanak Dev Ji, in Amritsar, India, Nov. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

A baptized Sikh woman sits near the sacred pond as she visits to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple, the holiest of Sikh shrines, on the 549th birth anniversary of the first Sikh Guru, or master Sri Guru, Nanak Dev Ji, in Amritsar, India, Nov. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

A baptized Sikh man prays as he baths in the sacred pond at the Golden Temple, the holiest of Sikh shrines, on the 549th birth anniversary of the first Sikh Guru, or master Sri Guru, Nanak Dev Ji, in Amritsar, India, Nov. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

Millions of Sikh devotees across India visited temples on Friday morning for prayers and took part in community kitchens organized for the poor on the 549th birth anniversary of the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Dev.

The biggest celebration was held at the holiest of Sikh shrines, Harmandir Sahib, also known as Golden Temple, in Amritsar in the northern state of Punjab, bordering Pakistan.