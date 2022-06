Two women prepare food at a soup kitchen in the Zavaleta neighborhood of Buenos Aires, Argentina, on 10 June 2022. EFE/ Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

People walk in the Zavaleta neighborhood of Buenos Aires, Argentina, on 10 June 2022. EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

A man and a young girl walk past a homeless person on 10 June 2022 in the Zavaleta neighborhood of Buenos Aires, Argentina. EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Marcos Lucero looks down at his feet as he walks the few meters that separate his home in the Argentine capital's low-income Zavaleta neighborhood from the Bienestar soup kitchen.

A workplace accident forced him to request early retirement, although the financial payout he received amid Argentina's economic crisis and galloping inflation has proved insufficient to cover his basic expenses.