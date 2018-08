A Malaysia Department of Wildlife officer stands near African rhino horns during a press conference at the Department of Wildlife and National Parks headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, Aug. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Director general of the Malaysia Department of Wildlife Abdul Kadir Abu Hashim holds an Africa Rhino horn during a press conference at the Department of Wildlife and National Parks headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, Aug. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Malaysian photographers take a pictures of Africa rhino horns during a press conference at the Department of Wildlife and National Parks headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, Aug. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Authorities in Malaysia seized 50 African rhinoceros horns worth nearly $12 million, the Department of Wildlife said on Monday.

The haul, which also included nine animal carcasses, was found in 10 boxes by the Royal Malaysian Customs Department at Kuala Lumpur International Airport cargo terminal on Aug. 13, the Director-general of the Malaysia Department of Wildlife Abdul Kadir Abu Hashim told a press conference, an epa-efe journalist reports.