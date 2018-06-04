A Filipino elementary student holds on to a teacher during the first day of classes for the new school year at the Corazon C. Aquino Elementary School in Quezon City, Philippines, Jun. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

A Filipino teacher tries to comfort a crying elementary student during the first day of classes for the new school year at the Corazon C. Aquino Elementary School in Quezon City, Philippines, Jun. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Filipino elementary students and teachers sing the national anthem during the first day of classes for the new school year at the Corazon C. Aquino Elementary School in Quezon City, Philippines, Jun. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Millions of Filipino pupils go back to school after holidays

Millions of students in the Philippines returned to their lessons on Monday for the start of the new school year.

Over 27.7 million pupils were expected to attend classes at both private and public schools, the Department of Education said.