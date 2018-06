A boy (C) looks on as Muslims pray during Eid al-Fitr celebrations in Manila, Philippines, Jun. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Millions of Muslims across Southeast Asia on Friday celebrated Eid al-Fitr with early morning prayers and family festivities after fasting from dawn till dusk during the holy month of Ramadan.

Known as a time of forgiveness and rebirth, Eid comes with the sighting of the new moon and can last three days, depending on the country.