Muslims around the world on Monday celebrated Eid al Fitr holidays without coronavirus restrictions for the first time in two years but amid soaring prices due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Millions of Muslims mark Ramadan’s end without restrictions
Muslim women and children gather on the roof deck of a mosque for morning prayers to mark Eid al-Fitr at a mosque in Marikina City, Metro Manila, Philippines 02 May 2022. EFE-EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA
A silhouette of people arriving for Eid al-Fitr prayer in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 02 May 2022. EFE-EPA/FAZRY ISMAIL
Worshippers arrive for Eid al-Fitr prayers, signifying the end of the holy month of Ramadan, at the Lakemba Mosque in Sydney, Australia, 02 May 2022. EFE-EPA/STEVEN SAPHORE AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
Worshippers participating in Eid al-Fitr prayers, signifying the end of the holy month of Ramadan, at Baiturrahman Grand Mosque, Banda Aceh, Indonesia, 02 May 2022. EFE-EPA/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK
Worshippers participate in Eid al-Fitr prayers, signifying the end of the holy month of Ramadan, at Baiturrahman Grand Mosque, Banda Aceh, Indonesia, 02 May 2022. EFE-EPA/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK
People attend Eid al-Fitr prayers outside Al-Seddik Mosque in Cairo, Egypt, 02 May 2022. EFE-EPA/KHALED ELFIQI
A Palestinian child joins adults in Eid al-Fitr prayers in Gaza City, 02 May 2022. EFE-EPA/MOHAMMED SABER
A woman visits the graves of a relative on the first day of the Eid Al-Fitr, in Baghdad's Adhamiya district, Iraq, 02 May 2022. EFE-EPA/AHMED JALIL
Palestinians attend Eid al-Fitr prayers outside of the Ibrahimi Mosque, or Cave of the Patriarchs, in Hebron, West Bank, 02 May 2022. EFE-EPA/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN
People celebrate after attending the Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Nad Al Hammar Eid Musalla in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 02 May 2022. EFE-EPA/ALI HAIDER
People attend Eid al-Fitr prayers outside a mosque in Sana'a, Yemen, 02 May 2022. EFE-EPA/YAHYA ARHAB
People offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Peshawar, Pakistan, 02 May 2022. EFE-EPA/BILAWAL ARBAB
People participate in the Eid al-Fitr prayers outside Al-Amin Mosque in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, 02 May 2022. EFE-EPA/WAEL HAMZEH