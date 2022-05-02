Millions of Muslims mark Ramadan’s end without restrictions

Muslim women and children gather on the roof deck of a mosque for morning prayers to mark Eid al-Fitr at a mosque in Marikina City, Metro Manila, Philippines 02 May 2022. EFE-EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

A silhouette of people arriving for Eid al-Fitr prayer in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 02 May 2022. EFE-EPA/FAZRY ISMAIL

Worshippers arrive for Eid al-Fitr prayers, signifying the end of the holy month of Ramadan, at the Lakemba Mosque in Sydney, Australia, 02 May 2022. EFE-EPA/STEVEN SAPHORE AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Worshippers participating in Eid al-Fitr prayers, signifying the end of the holy month of Ramadan, at Baiturrahman Grand Mosque, Banda Aceh, Indonesia, 02 May 2022. EFE-EPA/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

Worshippers participate in Eid al-Fitr prayers, signifying the end of the holy month of Ramadan, at Baiturrahman Grand Mosque, Banda Aceh, Indonesia, 02 May 2022. EFE-EPA/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

People attend Eid al-Fitr prayers outside Al-Seddik Mosque in Cairo, Egypt, 02 May 2022. EFE-EPA/KHALED ELFIQI

A Palestinian child joins adults in Eid al-Fitr prayers in Gaza City, 02 May 2022. EFE-EPA/MOHAMMED SABER

A woman visits the graves of a relative on the first day of the Eid Al-Fitr, in Baghdad's Adhamiya district, Iraq, 02 May 2022. EFE-EPA/AHMED JALIL

Palestinians attend Eid al-Fitr prayers outside of the Ibrahimi Mosque, or Cave of the Patriarchs, in Hebron, West Bank, 02 May 2022. EFE-EPA/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN

People celebrate after attending the Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Nad Al Hammar Eid Musalla in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 02 May 2022. EFE-EPA/ALI HAIDER

People attend Eid al-Fitr prayers outside a mosque in Sana'a, Yemen, 02 May 2022. EFE-EPA/YAHYA ARHAB

People offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Peshawar, Pakistan, 02 May 2022. EFE-EPA/BILAWAL ARBAB