Shia pilgrims gather near the Imam Hussein shrine during ceremonies marking Arbain in the holy city of Karbala, southern Iraq, Oct. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/FURQAN AL-AARAJI

Over 10 million Shia Muslim pilgrims on Tuesday gathered to celebrate the Arbaeen religious festival in the central Iraqi city of Karbala amid tight security measures.

The solemn event marks the end of the 40-day mourning period after the death anniversary of Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, in the battle of Karbala in AD 680.