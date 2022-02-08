After a nine-month break due to the Covid-19 pandemic, more than 17 million Vietnamese schoolchildren returned to in-person classes on Tuesday.
Security measures such as the use of face masks and temperature monitoring were in force.
Millions of Vietnamese children return to class after 9 months
Students study in their classroom at Giang Vo junior high school in Hanoi, Vietnam, 08 February 2022. EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH
A student has her hands sanitized as she arrives Giang Vo junior high school in Hanoi, Vietnam, 08 February 2022. EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH
Students sit in their classroom at Giang Vo junior high school in Hanoi, Vietnam, 08 February 2022. EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH
Students arrive Giang Vo junior high school in Hanoi, Vietnam, 08 February 2022. EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH
After a nine-month break due to the Covid-19 pandemic, more than 17 million Vietnamese schoolchildren returned to in-person classes on Tuesday.
Security measures such as the use of face masks and temperature monitoring were in force.