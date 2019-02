An Indian Naga Sadhu, or naked holy man, walks with his pet bird after taking a 'shahi snan' or holy bath at the Sangam river, the confluence of three of the holiest rivers in Hindu mythology - Ganga Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati at the Kumbh Mela festival in Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh, India, Feb. 04, 2019. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

Huge crowd of Hindu devotees gather to take a 'shahi snan' or holy bath at the Sangam river, the confluence of three of the holiest rivers in Hindu mythology - Ganga Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati at the Kumbh Mela festival in Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh, India, Feb. 04, 2019. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

An Indian Hindu devotee takes a 'shahi snan' or holy bath at the Sangam river, the confluence of three of the holiest rivers in Hindu mythology - Ganga Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati at the Kumbh Mela festival in Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh, India, Feb. 04, 2019. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

Indian Naga Sadhus, or naked holy men, participate in a procession before taking a 'shahi snans', or holy bath, at the Sangam river, the confluence of three of the holiest rivers in Hindu mythology, the Ganga, the Yamuna and the Saraswati, during Kumbh Mela festival in Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh, India, Feb. 04, 2019. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

Indian Naga Sadhus, or naked holy men, participate in a procession before taking a 'shahi snan' or holy bath at the Sangam river, the confluence of three of the holiest rivers in Hindu mythology - Ganga Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati at the Kumbh Mela festival in Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh, India, Feb. 04, 2019. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

Indian Naga Sadhus, or naked holy men, take a 'shahi snans', or holy bath, at the Sangam river, the confluence of three of the holiest rivers in Hindu mythology, the Ganga, the Yamuna and the Saraswati, during Kumbh Mela festival in Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh, India, Feb. 04, 2019. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

Millions of Hindu pilgrims took a holy dip on Monday, one of the most auspicious days of the Kumbh Mela, the world's largest religious congregation that is underway in the north Indian city of Prayagraj, previously known as Allahabad.

Indian Hindus believe that bathing at the Sangam, which is the confluence of three rivers of the Ganges, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati, at the outskirts of the city, will wash away their sins and grant them moksha, or salvation from the cycle of life and death.