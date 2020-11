Travelers pass through a security checkpoint at LaGuardia Airport in New York on Tuesday, 24 November 2020. EFE/EPA/Peter Foley

Major airports in the United States have seen a dramatic increase in passengers in recent days even though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) urged Americans to stay home for Thanksgiving amid the surge in Covid-19 cases and deaths.

The Transportation Safety Agency (TSA), which is responsible for security at US airports, said that 917,354 people went through checkpoints on Monday.