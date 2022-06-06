Jurors open the polls at a voting center in the city of Pachuca, state of Hidalgo, Mexico, 05 June 2022. EPA-EFE/David Martinez Pelcastre

People line up to vote at a polling station in the city of Pachuca, state of Hidalgo, Mexico, 05 June 2022. EPA-EFE/David Martinez Pelcastre

The Governor of Oaxaca, Alejandro Murat, and his wife, Ivette Moran, pose after voting in Oaxaca, Mexico, 05 June 2022. EPA-EFE/Daniel Ricardez

Millions of Mexicans went to the polls on Sunday for six key gubernatorial elections across the country that were marked by complaints of vote buying, abstentionism, violence, the devastation of Hurricane Agatha and delays in opening of polling stations.

Almost 12 million voters were called to over 21,000 polling stations to elect the governors of Hidalgo, Oaxaca, Tamaulipas and Quintana Roo, where the ruling National Regeneration Movement (Morena) of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador triumphed, and those of Aguascalientes and Durango, which kept the opposition alliance Va por México.