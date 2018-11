An Indian voter exits a voting booth after casting her ballot at a polling station for the Madhya Pradesh state assembly elections in Bhopal, India, Nov. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/SANJEEV GUPTA

First time voter, Ruchi (L) and her grandfather (R) show their ink-marked fingers after casting votes at a polling booth for the Madhya Pradesh state assembly elections in Bhopal, India, Nov. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/SANJEEV GUPTA

People show their voting slips as they stand in a queue to cast their votes outside a polling booth for the Madhya Pradesh state assembly elections in Bhopal, India, Nov. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/SANJEEV GUPTA

Millions of people in two Indian states voted Wednesday in a key contest that will gauge the prime minister's popularity before the country goes to the polls in general elections next year.

Voting was held in the central state of Madhya Pradesh, and Mizoram, in the northeast - two of the five states where staggered key provincial elections were scheduled in November and December.