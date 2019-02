A group of firefighters pulls out a body during the search and rescue efforts of the victims of the dam break of the company Vale, in Brumadinho, municipality of Minas Gerais, Brazil, Jan. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

Firefighters help a cow get out of the mud during the search and rescue work of the victims of the dam breakage of the company Vale, in Brumadinho, municipality of Minas Gerais, Brazil, Jan. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO LACERDA

A general view over mud and waste from the disaster caused by dam spill in Brumadinho, Minas Gerais, Brazil, Jan. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/Yuri Edmundo

A man watches the Paraopeba River with mud and waste from the disaster caused by dam spill in Brumadinho, Minas Gerais, Brazil, Jan. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/Yuri Edmundo

At least 305 kilometers (190 miles) of the Paraopeba River in southeastern Brazil have been polluted following the collapse of a dam belonging to Vale mining company in January, according to a report by a non-profit released Thursday.

The report warned of the environmental impacts of the catastrophe, which has left 166 dead and 155 missing.