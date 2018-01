A Pakistani soldier stands guard at a checkpoint at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in restive Kurram tribal region, Pakistan, Dec. 14, 2010. EPA-EFE FILE/JABIR ABDULLAH

Eight members of one family were killed and another person was wounded after a mine exploded on Tuesday as a vehicle passed through the tribal region of northwestern Pakistan, an official source told EFE.

The mine exploded as the vehicle was traveling through the Kurram Agency bordering Afghanistan at around 8 am, Arbab Ali, regional administration spokesperson, said.