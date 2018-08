Rescue teams work on Aug. 3, 2018, at the Dengantzha mine in the central Mexican state of Hidalgo, Mexico, after at least four people were killed when the deposit was hit by a landslide on Aug. 2. EPA-EFE/Einstein Escamilla

A view of the Dengantzha mine in the central Mexican state of Hidalgo. A landslide at the mine on Aug. 2, 2018, left at least four dead. EPA-EFE/Hidalgo state government

Four people died in a landslide at a mine in the central Mexican state of Hidalgo, while one other individual is still missing, state authorities said Friday.

"We have three dead bodies recovered thus far and there's a fourth body that's apparently also lifeless, but it hasn't yet been possible to recover it," the state's government secretary, Simon Vargas, said in an interview with Milenio Television.