A file photo of Kenyan touts hanging dangerously out the door of a moving "matatu" minibus as they pick up passengers during the evening rush hour in Nairobi, Kenya, Mar. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/DANIEL IRUNGU

Thousands of Kenyans on Monday had to walk to work in the central business district of the capital Nairobi, after a ban on minibuses entering the area came into force ahead of the morning commute.

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko imposed the ban on privately-owned minibuses known as "mutatus" in a bid to reduce traffic congestion in the CBD, but the senator who represents Nairobi, Sakaja Johnson, has said he would challenge the ban in court.