Minas de Corrales, a community of nearly 4,000 people in northeastern Uruguay, on Monday received the 2018 Tourist Town Award for its proposal to show visitors the history of mining activity in the area.

The town has "a lot of charm," Tourism Minister Liliam Kechichian told reporters at the ceremony to bestow the award, which seeks to promote tourism development in towns of less than 5,000 inhabitants.