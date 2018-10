epa07082472 Spanish Justice Minister, Dolores Delgado, delivers a speech during question time at the Lower House in Madrid, Spain, Oct 10 2018. On Oct 11Delgado insisted today she had already given an adequate explanation to Spain's parliament regarding her relationship with an allegedly corrupt former police commissar who leaked audio recordings of a lunch they both attended in 2009. EFE- EPA (FILE) /Ballesteros

GRA244. ESTEPONA(MÁLAGA), 01/02/2016. File image dated Feb 1, 2016 shows former Spanish police commissar José Manuel Villarejo leaving a court in Estepona (Malaga). On Oct 11, 2018 Spanish Justice minister Delgado insisted she had already given an adequate explanation to Spain's parliament regarding her relationship with the allegedly corrupt former police commissar who leaked audio recordings of a lunch they both attended in 2009..EPA-EFE (FILE)/Jorge Zapata.

Luxembourg Minister of Justice Felix Braz (L) and Spanish Justice Minister, Dolores Delgado at the Justice Council meeting in Luxembourg, Oct 11, 2018.. Delgado insisted today she had already given an adequate explanation to Spain's parliament regarding her relationship with an allegedly corrupt former police commissar who leaked audio recordings of a lunch they both attended in 2009. EFE-EPA/JULIEN WARNAND

The Spanish minister of justice insisted on Thursday she had already given an adequate explanation to Parliament regarding her relationship with an allegedly corrupt former police commissar who leaked audio recordings of a lunch they both attended in 2009.

Spanish Justice Minister Dolores Delgado responded to media questions upon her arrival to a European Union's Justice ministers council.