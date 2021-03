George Floyd's brother, Philonise Floyd (C) speaks during a news conference announcing a settlement of a lawsuit brought by the family of George Floyd, who died in police custody, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, 12 March 2021. EPA-EFE/CRAIG LASSIG

The city of Minneapolis on Friday voted unanimously to approve a $27 million settlement with the family of George Floyd, whose death in police custody last year unleashed a wave of racial justice protests that shook the United States.

The move was approved 13-0 by the Minneapolis City Council, and stems from a federal civil rights lawsuit filed against the city and four police officers over Floyd's death. EFE-EPA