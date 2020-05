Protesters during a fourth day of protests over the arrest of George Floyd, who later died in police custody, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, 29 May 2020. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

New York City Police officers scuffle with protesters in the area of the Barclay's Center during a protest against the Minnesota arrest of George Floyd, who later died in police custody, in Brooklyn, New York, USA, 29 May 2020. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Protesters spray paint the US Treasury Annex after Secret Service agents arrested a protestor and carried him into the building during a protest over the Minneapolis, Minnesota arrest of George Floyd, who later died in police custody, in Washington, DC, USA, 29 May 2020. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

A protester sits and reads next to members of the National Guard during a fourth day of protests over the arrest of George Floyd, who later died in police custody, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, 29 May 2020. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Protesters gather outside the White House during a protest over the Minneapolis, Minnesota arrest of George Floyd, who later died in police custody, in Washington, DC, USA, 29 May 2020. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

A New York City Police van covered with graffiti during a protest against the Minnesota arrest of George Floyd, who later died in police custody, in Brooklyn, New York, USA, 29 May 2020. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

People demonstrate during a protest against the Minnesota arrest of George Floyd, who later died in police custody, in Foley Square, New York, USA, 29 May 2020. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

A protester reacts during a protest against the Minnesota arrest of George Floyd, who later died in police custody, in Brooklyn, New York, USA, 29 May 2020. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Thousands gathered in cities across the United States Friday to protest the death of George Floyd in police custody, after days of vandalism and looting in Minneapolis, where the curfew has now been imposed.

In downtown Atlanta, near the headquarters of the CNN television network, groups of protesters smashed store windows, to which the riot police responded with tear gas, according to television broadcasts. EFE-EPA