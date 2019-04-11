Three daughters of Omar Ahmed Adullahi, a Somalian refugee, play at a small apartment in Bangkok, Thailand, Mar. 29, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE

View of the Suan Phlu detention center for immigrants in Bangkok, Thailand, Mar. 29, 2019. EFE-EPA FILE

A 13-year-old Somali refugee with Down Syndrome has been released, official sources confirmed to EFE on Thursday.

Hamza was held at a Thailand detention center for immigrants along with two of his relatives.