A 13-year-old Somali refugee with Down Syndrome, who has been held at a Thailand detention center for immigrants along with two of his relatives, will be released soon, police said on Wednesday.

Chaturon Budprakes, director of the Suan Phlu Immigration Detention Centre in Bangkok, told EFE that the boy, Hamza, is not under detention but in the care of his two male relatives, who were arrested in November for not having a valid visa.