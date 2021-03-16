Kiev (Ukraine), 16/03/2021.- Ukrainian medical worker prepares a doze of AstraZeneca (Covishield) vaccine in Kiev, Ukraine, 16 March 2021 during public vaccination of medical workers and religious figures. In total, 53,155 people have received their first doze of the vaccine since the launch of a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign on 24 February 2021. Ukraine has signed a contract for the supply of 12 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, which were developed by AstraZeneca (UK-Sweden) and NovaVax (USA) and are produced at the Serum Institute facilities (India). (Suecia, Ucrania, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO