Ukraine’s coronavirus vaccination campaign has been delayed and hampered by issues accessing the jabs, public distrust and misinformation, a mix that has meant 62,000 Ukrainians — only 0.15 percent of the total population — have been inoculated.
Misinformation, public distrust hampering Ukraine’s sluggish vaccine campaign
Kiev (Ukraine), 16/03/2021.- Ukrainian medical worker prepares a doze of AstraZeneca (Covishield) vaccine in Kiev, Ukraine, 16 March 2021 during public vaccination of medical workers and religious figures. In total, 53,155 people have received their first doze of the vaccine since the launch of a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign on 24 February 2021. Ukraine has signed a contract for the supply of 12 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, which were developed by AstraZeneca (UK-Sweden) and NovaVax (USA) and are produced at the Serum Institute facilities (India). (Suecia, Ucrania, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO
