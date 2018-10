Miss Earth 2018 contestants pose for pictures along a swimming pool during a press presentation in Manila, Philippines, Oct. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Candidates for the annual Miss Earth beauty pageant were presented to the media at the Diamond Hotel in Manila on Thursday.

Women from 90 countries around the world are participating in this year's events, which will kick off with the National Costume Competition later on Thursday.