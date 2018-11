El Peñon, Panama, Nov 1 (epa-efe).- Achieving focused social changes within a space that allows women to share their wisdom, lead projects and safeguard values combined with the correct use of technology are some of the goals that Miss Panama 2018, Rosa Iveth Montezuma, is urging to create a path of equality. Photo taken on Oct. 10, 2018: EPA/EFE/FILECarlos Lemos.

Achieving focused social changes within a space that allows women to share their wisdom, lead projects and safeguard values combined with the correct use of technology are some of the goals that Miss Panama 2018, Rosa Iveth Montezuma, is urging to create a path of equality.

This idealistic goal will be a bit difficult to achieve, yet the 25-year-old told EFE in an interview that she is confident it can be brought to fruition.