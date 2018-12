Miss Angola Ana Liliana Aviao walks on stage in her evening gowns during the Miss Universe 2018 preliminary round in Bangkok, Thailand, Dec. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/DIEGO AZUBEL EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Miss Australia Francesca Hung walks on stage in her evening gowns during the Miss Universe 2018 preliminary round in Bangkok, Thailand, Dec. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/DIEGO AZUBEL EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Miss Mexico Andrea Toscano speaks during an interview with the media at a hotel in Bangkok, Thailand, Dec. 03, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Miss Venezuela Sthefany Gutierrez smiles as she speaks to the media during a interview at a hotel in Bangkok, Thailand, Dec. 03, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/NARONG SANGNAK EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Miss Spain Angela Ponce walks in her swimsuit during the Miss Universe 2018 preliminary round in Bangkok, Thailand, Dec. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/DIEGO AZUBEL EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The final contestants of the Miss Universe 2018 beauty pageant prepared Sunday for their last battle to win the coveted crown for this year.

Following two weeks of frenzied activities, during which the 94 beauty queens visited temples, participated in social activities and met with the country's prime minister, the contest will end with a grand finale on Monday in Bangkok when a new Miss Universe will be chosen.