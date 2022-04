Firefighters battle the fires upon explosions in a petroleum refinery in Odessa, Ukraine, 03 April 2022. EFE/ Manuel Bruque

Firefighters battle the fires upon explosions in a petroleum refinery in Odessa, Ukraine, 03 April 2022. EFE/ Manuel Bruque

Several missiles struck and caused a fire at a refinery Sunday morning in the Ukrainian city of Odesa, with no confirmed casualties as of press time.