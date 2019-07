Australian Alek Sigley smiles as he arrives at Haneda International airport in Tokyo, Japan, July 4, 2019. EFE-EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

The Australian student released by North Korea broke his silence on Friday, expressing gratitude for the support he has received and saying he was looking to go back to normal life.

Alek Sigley was released by the North Korean authorities on Thursday after being held for more than a week.