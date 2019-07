An undated handout photo made available by the Sigley Family on June 27, 2019 shows Australian student Alek Sigley. EPA-EFE FILE/THE SIGLEY FAMILY HANDOUT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Alek Sigley, the student missing in North Korea for more than a week, has been released and is “safe and well,” Australia’s prime minister announced Thursday.

“Early this morning we were advised that the DPRK (North Korea) had released Alek from detention and he has now safely left the country,” Scott Morrison said in parliament.