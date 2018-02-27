A handout photo made available by the relatives of three Italians who went missing in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, Feb. 18, 2018. The Italian citizens Antonio Russo, Raffaele Russo and Vincezo Cimmino were last seen in the city of Tecalitlan, Jalisco state on Jan. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FAMILY / HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

Three Italians who disappeared on Jan. 31 from the western Mexican state of Jalisco remained missing on Tuesday, with their family claiming they were sold to a criminal gang for 1,000 pesos ($53.5).

A person known as Don Angel, who is allegedly linked to the organized criminal group, is believed to have met the Italians and paid Tecatitlan municipality police officers for their handover, Francesco Russo, the son of Raffaele Russo - one of the three missing persons - told EFE over telephone from Italy.