A man holds a sign reading 'Freedom of press' as journalists stage a rally to mark one year since photojournalist Ruben Espinosa was found dead, in Mexico City, Mexico, 31 July 2016. EPA-EFE/FILEMario Guzman

Journalists show signs against the State Commission for the Attention and Protection of Journalists (CEAPP) next to a flower crown and a plaque with the names of the colleagues who have been murdered at the state of Veracruz, Mexico, 04 January 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/SAUL RAMIREZ

Mexican authorities have found the decapitated body of journalist Victor Fernando Alvarez, who was reported missing since Apr.2, in the coastal city of Acapulco, the prosecutor's office said on Saturday.

The Guerrero State Attorney General's Office in a statement said forensic and genetic examinations confirmed the identification of the remains of the body found on Wednesday in the southern state of Guerrero. EFE-EPA