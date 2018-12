A United States Marine Corps McDonnell Douglas F/A-18 Hornet fighter is seen after landing at US Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni in Iwakuni, Yamaguchi prefecture, western Japan, Nov. 28, 2017 (issued Dec. 6, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

A United States Marine Corps Lockheed Martin KC-130 transport aircraft lands at US Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni in Iwakuni, Yamaguchi prefecture, western Japan, Jul. 15, 2014 (issued Dec. 6, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

Five United States marines missing after an air accident off Japan last week have been declared dead and the search for them has been called off, the US Marine Corps said on Tuesday.

“I have made the determination to end the search and rescue operations for the crew of our KC-130J aircraft which was involved in a mishap off the southern coast of Japan and to declare that these Marine warriors are deceased,” III Marine Expeditionary Force commanding general Eric Smith said in a statement.