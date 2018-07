An Indian woman (L) allegedly working at Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity seen in police custody after she was arrested by the police in Jharkhand, India, Jul. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

An Indian woman (L) allegedly working at Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity seen in police custody after she was arrested by the police in Jharkhand, India, Jul. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Indian police have arrested an employee of the Missionaries of Charity, the order founded by Mother Teresa of Calcutta, for selling a baby in eastern India, an official told EFE on Thursday.

"One lady has been arrested in the case because she was the one who mediated in that exchange. The baby was sold for 1.2 lakhs ($1,743)," Anish Gupta, superintendent of police of Ranchi, where the incident took place, said.