Former presidential candidate Mitt Romney attenting the inauguration of the Mormon temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Le Chesnay, France, March 7, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/Christophe Petit Tesson

Former presidential candidate Mitt Romney at the 40th Annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, March 15, 2013. EPA-EFE FILE/Shawn Thew

Former presidential candidate Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign rally in Jacksonville, Florida, Sept. 1, 2012. EPA-EFE FILE/Erik S. Lesser

Republican 2012 presidential candidate Mitt Romney formally announced Friday that he will seek Utah's open seat in the US Senate in November's mid-term elections.

"I've decided to run for United States Senate because I've decided I can help bring Utah's values and Utah's lessons to Washington," Romney, 70, said in his first campaign video.