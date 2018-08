(Update 1: Updates with vote results and comments from opposition) Harare

efe-epa (Update 1: Updates with vote results and comments from opposition) Harare 3 Aug 2018

Zimbabwean soldiers patrol the streets of Harare on Aug. 2, 2018, to prevent post-election violence. EFE-EPA/ Aaron Ufumeli

Zimbabwean police stationed in front of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change party in Harare on Aug. 2, 2018, in the wake of post-election violence. EFE-EPA/ Aaron Ufumeli

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa (r), casts his vote in a precinct in the town of Kwekwe on July 30, 2018. Mnangagwa won the balloting, thus confirming himself in the presidency. EFE-EPA/File

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has won the presidential election held here earlier this week, the Electoral Commission (ZEC) announced Thursday evening.

Mnangagwa, with the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF), garnered more votes than his main rival, the leader of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), Nelson Chamisa, in six of the 10 provinces.