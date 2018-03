A customer uses an automated order kiosk that provides Apple Pay service in a McDonalds restaurant in Beijing, China, Feb. 18, 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

A photo illustration of a WeChat user scanning a QR code to retrieve a digital red envelope on the WeChat app on a mobile phone during the Chinese New Year period in Beijing, China, Jan. 30, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/STR

QR codes for mobile payments via Wechat and Alipay are seen on a seafood stall in a market in Beijing, China, Aug. 09, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Mobile payments in China jumped 28.8 percent year on year in 2017, according to data published Monday by the People's Bank of China.

Banks in the country processed payments worth 203 trillion yuan ($32 trillion) and the data indicated a growing popularity of transactions made through mobile phone apps such as Alipay, Wechat or Apple Pay.