Hundreds of people evacuate buildings in Mexico City after the tremor originated 30 kilometers southwest of Arcelia, in the southern state of Guerrero, Mexico, May 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutiérrez

Hundreds of people evacuate buildings in Mexico City after the tremor originated 30 kilometers southwest of Arcelia, in the southern state of Guerrero, Mexico, May 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mario Guzman

Hundreds of people evacuate buildings in Mexico City after the earthquake that originated 30 kilometers southwest of Arcelia, in the southern state of Guerrero, Mexico May 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mario Guzman

A magnitude-5.3 earthquake triggered the Seismic Warning System in Mexico City on Wednesday, but there are no reports of injuries or damage, officials said.

The temblor occurred 30 kilometers (about 19 miles) southwest of Arcelia, a city in the southern state of Guerrero, the National Seismology Service said.