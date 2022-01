A photo provided on 6 January 2022 by El Galpon Theater that shows actors rehearsing their roles in a "modern and very Latin American" version of Shakespeare's "Hamlet" that will debut on 8 January. EFE/El Galpon Theater/Alejandro Persichetti

After a two-year, pandemic-triggered delay, William Shakespeare's "Hamlet" is coming to Uruguay in a production that its director describes as "very Latin American and very modern."

"It's a work of suspense, of politics ... I think that's what the spectator will find: a sort of theatrical Netflix," Argentina's Marcelo Diaz said with a smile during an interview with Efe before the play's debut at Montevideo's El Galpon Theater on Saturday.