American pharmaceutical company Moderna said Monday that its Covid-19 vaccine neutralizes the British and South African variants of the virus that causes that potentially fatal respiratory illness.
A file photo of a vial of the Covid-19 vaccine developed by American pharmaceutical company Moderna. Moderna said on 25 January 2021 that its vaccine neutralizes the British and South African variants of the virus that causes that potentially fatal respiratory illness. EPA-EFE/Stephanie Lecocq/File
American pharmaceutical company Moderna said Monday that its Covid-19 vaccine neutralizes the British and South African variants of the virus that causes that potentially fatal respiratory illness.