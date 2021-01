A file photo of a vial of the Covid-19 vaccine developed by American pharmaceutical company Moderna. Moderna said on 25 January 2021 that its vaccine neutralizes the British and South African variants of the virus that causes that potentially fatal respiratory illness. EPA-EFE/Stephanie Lecocq/File

American pharmaceutical company Moderna said Monday that its Covid-19 vaccine neutralizes the British and South African variants of the virus that causes that potentially fatal respiratory illness.

Results from in vitro neutralization studies showed broad effectiveness of the two-dose Moderna vaccine, which has been approved for emergency use in the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom and elsewhere. EFE-EPA