A handout photo made available by the Indian Press Information Bureau (PIB) shows Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) and Chinese President Xi Jinping pose for photographs as they shake hands at the 'five chariots' monument during the 2nd informal summit at Mamallapuram, India 11 October 2019. EFE/EPA/PRESS INFORMATION BUREAU HANDOUT

A handout photo made available by the Indian Press Information Bureau (PIB) shows Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the famous five chariots monument during the 2nd informal summit at Mamallapuram, India 11 October 2019. EFE/EPA/PRESS INFORMATION BUREAU HANDOUT

A handout photo made available by the Indian Press Information Bureau (PIB) shows Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (C), at the at the Shore temple during the 2nd informal summit at Mamallapuram, India 11 October 2019. EFE/EPA/PRESS INFORMATION BUREAU HANDOUT

A handout photo made available by the Indian Press Information Bureau (PIB) shows Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the at Arjuna'Äôs Penance monument during the 2nd informal summit at Mamallapuram, India 11 October 2019. EFE/EPA/PRESS INFORMATION BUREAU HANDOUT

A handout photo made available by the Indian Press Information Bureau (PIB) shows Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the 'five chariots' monument during the 2nd informal summit at Mamallapuram, India 11 October 2019. EFE/EPA/PRESS INFORMATION BUREAU HANDOUT

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Friday in southern India on the first day of an informal two-day summit.

The objective of the meeting was to bring positions to the tension generated by the performance of New Delhi in Kashmir.